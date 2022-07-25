Weather Authority: Another day of dangerous storms with chance of thunderstorms Monday evening

The heat wave continues in the Delaware Valley as it hits an 8-day streak to start the week.

Another day of dangerous heat and humidity Monday as temperatures are set to hit a high of 92 degree.

The excessive heat warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the Philadelphia area and its surrounding suburbs.

Monday evening storms are expected to break the heat wave as temperatures drop to a high of 83 degrees Tuesday. Thunderstorms could strike beginning around 4 p.m. and lasting through much of the evening.

MONDAY: Evening storms. High: 92

TUESDAY: Heat breaks. High: 83, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 88, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 92, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Sun to storms. High: 88, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 89, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Bye to July. High: 89, Low: 72