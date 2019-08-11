Weather Authority: Another perfect summer day ahead

The Philadelphia area can look forward to another perfect summer day on Sunday. Mild warmth and plenty of sunshine will cover the region as the weekend wraps up.

Sunday morning will start off on the cooler side, with temps around the mid-60s to low 70s in most areas. Conditions will quickly warm through the 70s and peak in the 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

In the city, the high will reach 84 with comfortable conditions. Towards the shore the high will top out at 80, but sunshine will help keep conditions favorable for beach goers. To the north, the Poconos will struggle to climb past 75 with clear skies and plenty of sun.

The humidity will return Monday as highs in the city will climb to 87 under mostly cloudy skies. The dew point will continue to rise on Tuesday and Wednesday and scattered showers appear likely in spots.

An early look at the late week forecast shows conditions improving on Thursday through Saturday.