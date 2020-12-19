Weather Authority: Below average temperatures ring in weekend

Early Saturday morning brings temperatures in the single digits and teens.

However, expect those temperatures to slowly rise throughout the day and to reach a high in the mid 30s. Still, the chills will make it feel as though it is in the 20s all day.

Sunday will be the mildest day of the weekend with a high of 41 but expect it to be a little cloudy.

There will be chances of light showers and a few flurries on Sunday as well.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter