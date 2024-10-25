We Go There Tour: Medford, Burlington County

During this week’s We Go There Tour, FOX 29 made the rounds in Medford, New Jersey.

WorldAtlas named the township one of the eight old-world towns to visit in the state because of its capacity to blend historic preservation with modern living.

Harvest Coffee Roastery offers specialty drinks such as the pistachio mocha latte.

There are a list of restaurants to choose from including Whole Hog Café and Crumb Sandwich Joint.

By February, Medford Village will be home to four breweries making it a destination for craft beer enthusiasts.

"Farm Truck, which is next door and King’s Road here, along with Lower Forge which was our first brewery and we’ve got the fourth brewery Magnify coming soon," said Mayor Chuck Watson. "It really makes it, not only a destination for beer, but we’ve got more restaurants that are opening up because somebody can BYOB from one of the breweries into their restaurants."

The Shoppes at Medford Mill offers a unique collection for those who want to shop their hearts out. The venue expanded by 8,000 square feet and also offers a flexible venue called The Mill Off Main to host your next get-together.

"It amazes me every time, because everybody just really does a great job showcasing their work, and their own individuality, because that’s what it’s about, just showcasing yourself and how you want the world to see you," said owner Kristine Costello. "They could be moms, they could be the person sitting at the desk next to you at work or it could be the dad who’s working on your car. You just don’t know. Everybody has a gift of some sort and it seems like they bring it here."

Andrea Martin is the event consultant for the Mill Off Main and said the possibilities are limitless for the venue space.

"The Mill Off Main is a unique space. It has a vintage vibe and has some industrial touches, so it’s not your run of the mill banquet hall or conference room, it’s different. It’s housed in an old tapestry mill, so it’s unique."

We also stopped by Peewee’s Ice Cream to meet the owner Maranda Burnes, a former corporate pastry chef turned small business owner.

"We opened the shop in December of 2021, but we started making ice cream in 2019. I make all of the ice cream from scratch myself right in the back. We also make all of the mix-ins so our chocolate sauces, any cakes and crumbles," said Burnes. "We make our pumpkin ice cream with roasted pumpkins that we get from Johnson’s Farms, so we try to use as many local ingredients as we can. Another Halloween flavor that we absolutely love right now is the red rum."

If you’re looking to have a glass of wine, take the short drive to Stokelan Estate Winery where every sip is worth it for the breathtaking views of the family-owned estate.

"It still maintains a lot of the history and the quaintness, if you will, of our Main Street but we also allow smart development to come so it brings the people to the community as well," said Mayor Watson.