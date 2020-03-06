Weather Authority: Breezy, chilly Saturday ahead of warmup

Gear up for a breezy and chilly Saturday ahead of a pleasant Sunday with sunny skies.

DOWNLOAD FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

As the rain moves out of the region overnight, areas to the west of the city can expect to see some snow flurries. Less than an inch of snow and a wintry mix will be seen around 10 p.m. through the midnight hours.

The precipitation will move out of the area during the early morning hours giving way to a chilly Saturday with a high of 45. Sunday's high will jump up 15 degrees and into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 45, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 60, Low: 29

Advertisement

MONDAY: Spring-like. High: 68, Low: 40