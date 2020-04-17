Weather Authority: Chance of AM rain Saturday before sun returns

Showers will continue through early Saturday morning but will clear by late-morning. Sunshine will return on Saturday, though temperatures will remain in the mid-50s.

Spring conditions will come back on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine.

___

SATURDAY: Rain to sun. High: 55, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 37

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 58, Low: 49

___

