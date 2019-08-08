Weather Authority: Chance of pop-up storms Thursday before clear weekend

After yet another round of storms slammed the area Wednesday, we could see a few more storms before the work week it through.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says there is a chance of pop-up storms later in the day Thursday.

Aside from the storms, we should see partly sunning skies and a high of 88 degrees Thursday.

Friday should be dry with a high of 86 and a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday and Sunday are looking beautiful at the moment with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

