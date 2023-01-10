Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday ahead of late-week rain and burst of warmer temperatures

A mix of sun and clouds is in store for Wednesday as much of the Delaware Valley will see seasonably chilly temperatures inching up into the mid to upper 40s.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says a front will move in on Thursday, bringing 30 mph wind gusts and scattered showers.

Temperatures will linger in the 50s on Thursday and Friday as the rain will bring in another burst of above-average temperatures.

Thursday night is when the majority of rain is expected to fall. As we move into Friday, Kathy Orr says we can expect the leftover showers at the beginning of the day with winds still gusting.

Things will dry out by the weekend, but the chilly temperatures will stay as temps are expected to drop as the rain moves out of our area.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with afternoon highs in the 30s. Sunday is expected to stay chilly, but the sun will stay overhead as we move into the next week.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Showers arrive. High: 55, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 52, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Chilly and breezy. High: 39, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 46, Low: 28

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 49, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 51, Low: 37