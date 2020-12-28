Weather Authority: Clear and chilly Monday night leads to windy Tuesday

Highs Monday topped out in the 50s with sunshine, making it a good start to the week.

FOX 29’s Jeff Robbins says overnight into Tuesday temperatures will drop to around freezing, but with clearing skies, it may feel closer to the lower 20s.

Tuesday should be sunny, with highs around 40. But, the wind will pick up, making it feel closer to 30 degrees.

The Delaware Valley will remain dry until Thursday, when the next system, bringing rain, will move in, just in time to celebrate the New Year.

