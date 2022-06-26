Weather Authority: Clouds roll in Sunday night in advance of Monday thunderstorms

The weekend was a hot and humid one across the Delaware Valley, but that is all coming to an end, at least for a few days.

Clouds are moving in from the west in advance of a front, which will begin to stir thunderstorms across the region beginning early Monday morning.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says storms should begin to pop about 7 a.m., or so, bringing with them heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Leave extra time in the morning commute, as the storms could create chaotic driving conditions.

Most of the rain should begin to clear out of Pennsylvania around 3 p.m. and New Jersey and Delaware by dinner time.

On the heels of Monday’s storms, cooler, dryer air will move in, setting up a beautiful Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 73

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82. Low: 62

TUESDAY: Less Humid. High: 80. Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84. Low: 68

THURSDAY: Warming up. High: 90. Low: 70