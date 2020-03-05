Weather Authority: Cloudy and dry Thursday night leads to rainy and cooler Friday

Thursday night remains dry, while temperatures will drop overnight and precipitation will move into the area on Friday morning.

Overnight conditions will drop back into the 30s and set up a colder Friday. A system of precipitation will move into the region around 9 or 10 a.m. Friday and remain through 6 p.m.

Some areas could see wet snowflakes Friday night, north of Philadelphia.

After a blustery and cold Saturday, Sunday will start a string of spring-like conditions. The weekend will wrap up with sun and highs of 60; similar conditions will be mirrored for next four days.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, dry. Low: 37

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 47, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Windy, cooler. High: 46, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Spring-like. High: 60, Low: 28