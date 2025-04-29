Off-duty officer charged with invading NJ home, assaulting victims inside: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A local police officer is in custody, facing several charges after officials say a violent domestic disturbance unfolded inside a home in Ocean County last week.
What we know:
Rebecca Sayegh, 32, is accused of smashing the front door of a home on Evernhan Avenue on April 25.
Once inside, officials say the off-duty Toms River officer assaulted and threatened two victims. One of the victims' vehicles was also damaged during the incident.
Sayegh was taken into custody at the scene after resisting arrest.
She was initially served with a summons, but was taken into custody days later with a warrant due to the "serious nature" of the charges.
What's next:
Sayegh is charged with home invasion, burglary, assault, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.
She is currently awaiting a detention hearing at the Ocean County Jail.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.