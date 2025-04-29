Off-duty officer charged with invading NJ home, assaulting victims inside: officials

The Brief A local police officer is being charged in connection with a home invasion that left two victims assaulted. Police took her into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance report. She is awaiting a detention hearing at a local jail.



A local police officer is in custody, facing several charges after officials say a violent domestic disturbance unfolded inside a home in Ocean County last week.

What we know:

Rebecca Sayegh, 32, is accused of smashing the front door of a home on Evernhan Avenue on April 25.

Once inside, officials say the off-duty Toms River officer assaulted and threatened two victims. One of the victims' vehicles was also damaged during the incident.

Sayegh was taken into custody at the scene after resisting arrest.

She was initially served with a summons, but was taken into custody days later with a warrant due to the "serious nature" of the charges.

What's next:

Sayegh is charged with home invasion, burglary, assault, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

She is currently awaiting a detention hearing at the Ocean County Jail.