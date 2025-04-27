Large brush fire in Camden County prompts road closures, evacuations

The Brief More than 100 firefighters across 50 departments are tackling a large brush fire in Camden County Sunday. Gusty winds are causing smoke to blow towards Cape May and Atlantic counties. Road closures and evacuations are underway.



A large brush fire in Camden County has caused road closures and voluntary evacuations.

What we know:

On Sunday, officials say a large brush fire started just after 4:00 p.m. at a Mulch yard in Waterford Township.

Gloucester County structural protection and fire crews arrived in Camden County to help tackle the fire.

Winds were blowing smoke towards the northern sections of Cape May County and the southern sections of Atlantic County.

More than 100 firefighters across 50 departments and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service are supporting the fire in Camden County.

Road closures near Jackson Road are in effect.

Voluntary evacuations are underway in some areas.

As of Sunday evening, the majority of the fire has been contained.

What they're saying:

The Waterford Twp. Police Chief Daniel Cormaney says everyone is grateful for the hard work of the firefighters, and he’s asking the public to be careful with the dry conditions.

"Just try to be safe. Just far as you know somebody throwing a cigarette butt out or having a bonfire in the backyard whatever at this point it’s very dry it’s been windy," said Chief Daniel Cormaney. "Conditions good for bad for people so whenever you can avoid that we ask that you take precautions as best you can if you see something called or say something, we were fortunate enough to get here early to contain that from jumping over the road and getting to those houses."

"They do really hard work and this is one of these times where you have to count your blessings for people who choose to go into fire and police services they are…they’re really important to how we live our lives every day," said Dan Keashen, Camden Police Dept.

What's next:

The Chief says he’s been in contact with the Superintendent of a nearby school and everything should be okay for classes tomorrow.

One road might still be closed and that could affect the buses, but other than that, everything should be okay.

The fire might still be burning for a few days at the mulch yard, but officials say it’s contained and residents don’t need to be too concerned.