New details: Video shows moments before carjacking leads to police chase, deadly officer-involved shooting

The Brief Jerome Cooper, 51, was killed after police say he raised his gun toward officers after a carjacking incident turned into a police chase. The victim shot and hospitalized due to the carjacking is now in stable condition.



Police in Philadelphia shot and killed a man who they say fired at officers during a chase that started after a carjack and shooting at a nearby storage facility.

New video shows the moments leading up to a police pursuit.

The backstory:

Philadelphia police say just before 7:15 Monday night, they responded to the public storage unit lot located in the 500 block of East Hunting Park Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Police say the suspect, 51-year-old Jerome Cooper exchanged gunfire with a witness there and then sped off in a stolen Toyota Camry, and that's when a police chase began.

It continued for several miles before ending on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the northeast.

Dig deeper:

New video sheds light on the events unfolding before a deadly police-involved shooting.

In surveillance video obtained by FOX 29, a man gets out of a car in the parking lot, walk towards the fence, and appear to pull out a gun.

According to police, Cooper shot a 32-year-old man in the stomach, who is now in stable condition.

Police also say a 29-year-old male witness exchanged gunfire with the 51-year-old.

The suspect then reportedly took off in the victim’s grey Toyota Camry, speeding through several districts until he was spotted near 2nd Street and Cheltenham Avenue, beginning the pursuit.

"Around the 700 block of East Cheltenham, we do recover a firearm, and we do believe at that point he fired out of the car at pursuing officers," said Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Police say the chase continued until the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The suspect drove up onto a grassy center median and struck a tree near Langdon Street. Police say the suspect came out of the car, raised his gun in their direction, and that’s when seven officers shot the suspect multiple times.

Cooper later died at the hospital, and no officers were injured.

All officers are on administrative leave tonight.

What they're saying:

"I think it's terrible what's going on with crime today. You just have to be careful. You know, and it’s just a tragedy," said Cheryl, who lives nearby.

It was a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia last night, ending with police shooting and killing carjacking suspect Jerome Cooper.

"I live in the area one block over from where all that happened. A lot of us, especially seniors like us, we stay in," Cheryl added.

"Time and time again, when there is danger, the men and women rise up in this department and go after those individuals that cause harm to our community," Commissioner Bethel stated.

"He was shooting, and he was shooting to kill, so to me, they were doing their job," Cheryl said.