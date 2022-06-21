Weather Authority: Cloudy and warm first day of summer will lead to showers

Tuesday was cloudy and warm, but many kids still hit the local pool to kickstart summer.

Overnight will be muggy with temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday morning there's a chance of some scattered showers across our area.

Rain will make its way in and out throughout Wednesday afternoon with the chance of some downpours, even into Thursday morning.

Friday will end the week warm and muggy, making it the perfect day to return to the pool.

The first weekend of summer will be hot and sunny with temperatures pushing into the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered downpours. High: 76, Low 68

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 77, Low: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 86, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Summer drizzle. High: 90, Low: 69

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 72