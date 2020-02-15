Weather Authority: Cloudy overnight leads to partly sunny skies and warmer Sunday

The cold snap ends Sunday providing much needed relief from the bitter temperatures. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 49 in most areas. Similar conditions are expect to continue on Monday, before rain moves into the region on Tuesday.

A Code Blue has been issued for several counties across the region. Residents who are concerned about the wellbeing of a homeless person, elderly person, or stray or neglected animal can find appropriate contact information here.

___

Sunday: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 28

Monday: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 50, Low: 34

Tuesday: Warmer, rainy. High: 56. Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, with sunshine late. High: 46. Low: 25