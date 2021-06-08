Weather Authority: Cloudy Tuesday night will give way to hot, humid Wednesday

After a hot and muggy morning, severe thunderstorms popped up close to 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, dumping copious rain across Chester County and across South Jersey.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the heat and humidity will stick around through Wednesday, with a similar pattern as Tuesday, where the heat and humidity rule the morning, with temperatures rising to around 90, but pop-up thunderstorms rule the afternoon.

The Delaware Valley will see an end to the heat late in the week. Thursday will bring a transition to the current, hot weather pattern. By Friday, high temperatures will dive to the upper 60s and low 70s. A certain shock to the system, though not unpleasant.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 91, Low: 72

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 79, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 69, Low: 60

