Weather Authority: Cold Friday ahead of weekend warmup

Dry and cold conditions will continue through Friday with temperatures only peaking at 39 degrees in the city.

Clear and sunny skies will begin Friday and remain in the area through the weekend.

DOWNLOAD FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Expect weekend temperatures to climb into mild levels. Saturday will peak at 501degrees and Sunday is expected to jump to 55.

___

Thursday: Clouds, cold. High: 40

Friday: Sunny, cold. High: 38, Low: 26

Advertisement

Saturday: Much milder. High: 50, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 55, Low: 28

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP