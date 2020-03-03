Weather Authority: Cold front brings storms, gusty winds

A cold front brought gusty winds and severe storms to parts of the area late Tuesday night.

Severe Thunderstorm warnings in parts of Berks, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties expired at 9:30 p.m while, Bucks, Burlington, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties were under severe Thunderstorm warnings until 10 p.m.

FOX 29's Scott Williams had reported that most of the region faces an isolated risk of severe weather Tuesday night. Thunderstorms could accompany an incoming cold front anywhere between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the main threat as small hail and gusty winds.

Winds will pick up in the wake of the cold front. Wednesday will be blustery, with temperatures dropping into the 50's.

Temperatures Thursday will, again, hover in the mid 50's before dropping to the upper 40's for the weekend.

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday.

___

TUESDAY: Possible thunderstorms, turning windy. Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 58 Low: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 45 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 45 Low: 32

___

