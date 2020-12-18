Weather Authority: Cold Saturday ahead with below average temps

The bitter chills will stay with us through Saturday morning but expect a slightly warmer day Saturday.

Temperatures plunge overnight to the single digits and teens.

Highs on Saturday will be below average with low to mid-30s north and west and mid-30s for Philadelphia.

The overnight cold could lead to problems on the roadways as moisture from melting snow turn turns back into ice.

Sunday will be the mildest day of the weekend with a high of 41 but expect it to be a little cloudy. Don't be surprised if you see a snow flurry.

