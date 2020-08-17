Weather Authority: Comfortable Monday night temperatures lead to dry and beautiful Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Once the thunderstorms exit the Delaware Valley, Monday night should be dry, with comfortable temperatures.
Beyond Monday storms, no more significant rain is currently in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Tuesday promises to be dry, sunny and beautiful.
___
MONDAY: Dry overnight. Low: 68
TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 66
___
