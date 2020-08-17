Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Comfortable Monday night temperatures lead to dry and beautiful Tuesday

Weather
FOX 29 Weather Authority 7-day forecast

Kathy Orr updates the seven-day forecast

PHILADELPHIA - Once the thunderstorms exit the Delaware Valley, Monday night should be dry, with comfortable temperatures. 

Beyond Monday storms, no more significant rain is currently in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday promises to be dry, sunny and beautiful. 

___

MONDAY: Dry overnight. Low: 68

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 66

___

