Weather Authority: Comfortable night ahead will give way to beautiful Thursday

World Series Game 4 couldn’t come with better weather, if a person was to dream of it.

Skies should remain partly cloudy, with lows overnight into Thursday dropping into the mid-40s.

Thursday should be just as gorgeous as Wednesday, with bright, sunny skies and highs near 70. Another good night for a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park.

The 70s will continue into the weekend, under partly cloudy skies each day.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour, for those who do have clocks, as we return to Standard Time Sunday morning.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 70, Low: 50

FRIDAY: A nice day. High: 72, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. High: 76, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Turn clocks back. High: 76, Low: 62

MONDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 74, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Election Day. High: 68, Low: 56