Weather Authority: Comfortable temperatures Tuesday night gives way to chance of showers Wednesday

After weeks of 90 degree days and a number of heat waves, the Delaware Valley is getting a break this week.

Tuesday was a perfect 10 of a day, with plenty of blue skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the 60s and some 50s into the Lehigh Valley.

Wednesday brings a chance of showers sometime between 10 and 11 a.m., heading into the mid-afternoon, before clearing out. Otherwise, Wednesday should see comfortable temperatures.

