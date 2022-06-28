Weather Authority: Comfortable Wednesday night gives way to hot and humid Thursday

Wednesday saw warming temperatures, into the 80s, ahead of greater heat over the next few days in the Delaware Valley.

Overnight will see temps drop into the upper 50s in the Lehigh Valley and into the upper 60s in the Delaware Valley, under mainly clear skies.

Humidity will be on the increase Thursday into Friday. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Thursday, meaning conditions for people suffering respiratory issues will be poor and all who suffer should limit their time outdoors.

It should be beautiful down the shore, with temps in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. Saturday should see scattered storms.

Inland, Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Saturday will see similar conditions, but scattered storms will move in and bring some brief relief.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Heating up. High: 92, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Morning showers. High: 84, Low: 71

MONDAY: Independence Day. High: 86, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Still humid. High: 88, Low: 70