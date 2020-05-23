Weather Authority: Cool and cloudy Sunday slated for region

Clearing showers on Saturday night will lead to a cool and cloudy Sunday.

The spotty showers most of the region experienced on Saturday will fully clear out by around 11 p.m. Dense cloud cover will linger overnight and through the day on Sunday.

Conditions will remain dry on Sunday, but temperatures will fall into the mid-60s. Expect temperatures to top out around 66 in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, shore temperatures will fail to break the 60s as a steady breeze will help keep conditions chilly.

Memorial Day is shaping up to be the best day of the extended weekend. Clouds will begin to break up over the course of the day and give way to sunshine. Temperatures will warm back to seasonable levels both in Philadelphia and down the shore.

Expect an extended dose of summer to start on Tuesday, as temperatures skyrocket into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 66, Low: 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High: 74, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 82, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 83, Low: 61

