Weather Authority: Cool and comfy Monday night leads to pleasant, but cloudy Tuesday

A lot is going on this week, with many inconsistent changes taking place, through Memorial Day weekend.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Monday night will be comfortable, with lows dropping into the 50s and some cloud cover.

Tuesday should see clouds, and pleasant temperatures, with highs reaching the lower 70s across the region. You’ll need a jacket as you head out in the morning, but not when you’re heading home in the afternoon.

Chances of precipitation are low, so watering will continue through the week.

Changes come Wednesday, as temperatures again soar close to 90, with Thursday’s temps nearly as hot. But, as soon as the temps rise, they fall back into the lower 70s and even hover in the mid 60s, with some chances of showers, by week’s end.

The holiday weekend will be cool, with some chances of showers Saturday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Comfortable, cloudy. Low: 58

TUESDAY: Clouds, mild. High: 75, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Hot, isolated storm. High: 91, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Stays warm. High: 88, Low: 69

