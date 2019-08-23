Weather Authority: Cool, cloudy Friday slated for region

A cool and cloudy Friday with passing showers will put an end to the five-day heat wave that impacted the region.

The morning hours will see temps sit in the mid-70s with lots of cloud cover as a band of showers moves across the area. Expect most of the spotty showers to the north of Philadelphia and a few stray systems towards the shore.

Clouds will continue to hover over the region for most of the day, but showers are expected to clear. The high for Friday will reach 78 in the city and struggle to reach 80 in most areas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WETHER AUTHORITY APP

On Saturday the clouds will fully clear from the area and there will be plenty of sunshine. The humidity will stay low and the temperatures will peak 80 degrees. Likewise on Sunday, sunshine will drench the region and the high is expected to reach 77. FOX 29's "Forecast by the Numbers" grades both weekend days a perfect 10.

An early look at the work week ahead sees the comfortable weekend temps continue in the early weekdays, but the dew point is expected to rise and bring the humidity back up.