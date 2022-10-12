Weather Authority: Cool, pleasant Friday night leads to beautiful Saturday

A Phantastic Phriday set up across the region as we began to dry out from Thursday’s rain and saw brilliant, blue skies. Anyone setting out for Friday night lights or for fall carnivals, grab a jacket, as temperatures will drop into the 40s for the overnight.

Saturday should be a beautiful day, after a chilly overnight. Bright, blue skies will light the sky and temperatures will head into the mid 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase for the Eagles Sunday night game against Dallas. High temps for Sunday head into the upper 60s and then will drop into the upper 50s.

Rain returns Monday as everyone heads back to work, while much cooler temperatures take over Tuesday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 74, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 69, Low: 55

MONDAY: Showers return. High: 65, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Much cooler. High: 55, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Fall chill. High: 56, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Stays chilly. High: 57, Low: 45