Weather Authority: Crisp and dry Tuesday; Rain slated for Wednesday

A crisp and cool autumn day is on tap for Tuesday, as high pressure is in place one last day, before the rain moves in.

Two systems are on the move for Wednesday. The two systems will converge on the Delaware Valley Wednesday, bringing at least an inch of much-needed rain to the region.

Dry weather will rule again after Wednesday. Rain chances go up by Sunday.

Temperatures remain seasonal, while Thursday and Friday will be cool.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool, high 68

WEDNESDAY: Rain, high 70

Thursday: Sunny, windy, high 59

Friday: Sunny, cool, high 62