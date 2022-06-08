Expand / Collapse search
Weather Authority: Delaware Valley hit with severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours Thursday morning

Updated June 9, 2022 5:32AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Storms that began moving through the Delaware Valley on Wednesday night are still causing trouble Thursday morning. 

The National Weather Service has issued several severe weather warnings, including a flash flood warning including all three states in the area. 

The last round of thunderstorms on the ultimate Doppler radar will pour heavy rain across the river throughout the morning. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the three states has also been issued. 

The heavy rain, that dumped more than an inch-and-a-half of rain on Philadelphia,  is set to move out of the area by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. before things stay dry until the weekend. 

In addition to the rain, the conditions will be warm and muggy. 

The next chance of rain will be Saturday with a slight chance on Sunday. 

Weather Authority: Thursday, 4 a.m. update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest weather details.