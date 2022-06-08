Weather Authority: Delaware Valley hit with severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours Thursday morning

Storms that began moving through the Delaware Valley on Wednesday night are still causing trouble Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued several severe weather warnings, including a flash flood warning including all three states in the area.

The last round of thunderstorms on the ultimate Doppler radar will pour heavy rain across the river throughout the morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the three states has also been issued.

The heavy rain, that dumped more than an inch-and-a-half of rain on Philadelphia, is set to move out of the area by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. before things stay dry until the weekend.

In addition to the rain, the conditions will be warm and muggy.

The next chance of rain will be Saturday with a slight chance on Sunday.

