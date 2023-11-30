Weather Authority: Dense fog in advance of rain into Sunday a.m.; dry conditions for Eagles

Much of the Delaware Valley has been enveloped in dense fog, with some visibilities reduced to under a mile late Saturday, in advance of rain moving in overnight and into Sunday morning.

Take it easy on the roadways, if you are out and about. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Rain is set to move in during the overnight hours of Sunday and is likely to be heavy, at times, so keep that in mind for tailgating.

Rain will move out of the area by about 2 p.m., so the Birds will likely play in dry conditions.

Highs for the day should reach the lower 50s.

Monday should be sunny and seasonably cool, around 50 degrees. Tuesday will turn cooler, with highs in the mid-40s, but the remainder of the week is dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dense fog, rain overnight. Low: 48

SUNDAY: A.m. rain, dry for game. High: 53, Low: 45

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 51, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Turning colder. High: 46, Low: 34