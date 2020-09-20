Weather Authority: Fall-like temperatures with plenty of sunshine Sunday

Expect fall-like temperatures Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will climb throughout the day eventually reaching a high of 65 degrees. Overnight temperatures turn chilly, dipping into the upper 40s.

Monday will continue the fall-like trend, but by Wednesday temperatures across the Delaware Valley will be heating back up. Wednesday and Thursday are both forecasted to bring highs of 80 degrees.

So far, the seven-day forecast doesn't include any major rain threats.

