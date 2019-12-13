Weather Authority: Flood Watch in effect for parts of the area

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy start to the weekend.

The rain moves in Friday evening and should continue through the night before ending mid-day Saturday. A Flood Watch is in effect for Bucks, Mercer, Burlington and Ocean counties from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting an inch to an in and a half of rain for most of the region when all is said and done.

Sunday will be windy with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

For the latest forecast, DOWNLOAD the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP