Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Flood Watch in effect for parts of the area

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Friday update)

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy start to the weekend.

The rain moves in Friday evening and should continue through the night before ending mid-day Saturday. A Flood Watch is in effect for Bucks, Mercer, Burlington and Ocean counties from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m. 

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting an inch to an in and a half of rain for most of the region when all is said and done. 

Sunday will be windy with highs in the mid-upper 40s. 

For the latest forecast, DOWNLOAD the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP