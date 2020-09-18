Weather Authority: Friday kicks off cool, pleasant weekend

More sun and a nice breeze Friday will kick off a rather pleasant weekend across the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high temperature of just 72 degrees Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The real cool down comes this weekend when Saturday will be breezy and bring highs in the mid-60s.

With the Eagles' home opener Sunday, the team will be treated with even more football weather with clear conditions and more highs in the mid 60s.

Monday will be cooler as well, but come Tuesday, the official start of fall, things should start to heat back up with some days next week forecasted to reach the 80s again.

FRIDAY: More sun, breezy. High: 72, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Much cooler. High: 65, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Cool, sunny. High: 64, Low: 44

