Weather Authority: Friday starts off cool, warmer weekend ahead

October started off with a chill Friday morning, bringing the coldest temperatures so far this fall.

Most of the area began the day with low temperatures in the 40s, but those cooler temperatures aren’t exactly here to stay.

Friday is expected to warm up to about 70 degrees later in the day with plenty of sunshine and a cool northerly breeze.

Saturday, we’ll warm back up into the upper 70s. Sunday will mark a return to the 80s with some more humid conditions expected.

Low temperatures will still be in the 50s both days this weekend, but should move back into the 60s for the start of next week.

Our next rain chance doesn’t come until Monday!

