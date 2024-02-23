Weather Authority: Friday to be mild, cloudy ahead of cold and blustery Saturday

Friday will be dry and mild after some lingering showers move through the area during the morning.

Once those showers move out, you can expect cloudy conditions with highs expected to reach 50 degrees.

Two cold fronts will be moving through the area during the day Friday, leading to a big change in temps this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and blustery with a high of just 40 degrees. Sunday is the more pleasant day with highs in the mid-40s and plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Next week is when things will really be warming back up as forecasters are calling for several days in the mid-50s and 60s.

Below is a quick look at what you can expect over the next few day:

Friday: Mornig showers, dry later with a high of 50 degrees

Saturday: Sunny and blustery with a high of 40 degrees

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 44 degrees

Monday: Much more mild with a high of 56 degrees

Tuesday: Showers, but mild with a high of 63 degrees