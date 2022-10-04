Weather Authority: Gradual clearing overnight gives way to sunny, warm Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - At last, we are turning the corner from the coastal system that has been parked over the region since last week. Gradual clearing has begun.
A high-pressure system is pushing the clouds and rain offshore and sunshine will follow.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, expect clearing skies, with some patchy fog and temperatures from the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Thursday, the sun will shine, raising temperatures nearly everywhere across the Delaware Valley into the mid-70s.
Friday will be equally nice, though with a little wind.
The weekend will be sunny, but with temps 10 to 15 degrees cooler.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low: 52
THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 56
FRIDAY: Mild, breezy. High: 76, Low: 48
SATURDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 59, Low: 45
SUNDAY: Sunny, cool.High: 61, Low: 47
MONDAY: Sunny, quiet. High: 65, Low: 49
TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 67, Low: 48