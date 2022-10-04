Weather Authority: Gradual clearing overnight gives way to sunny, warm Thursday

At last, we are turning the corner from the coastal system that has been parked over the region since last week. Gradual clearing has begun.

A high-pressure system is pushing the clouds and rain offshore and sunshine will follow.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, expect clearing skies, with some patchy fog and temperatures from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Thursday, the sun will shine, raising temperatures nearly everywhere across the Delaware Valley into the mid-70s.

Friday will be equally nice, though with a little wind.

The weekend will be sunny, but with temps 10 to 15 degrees cooler.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Mild, breezy. High: 76, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 59, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool.High: 61, Low: 47

MONDAY: Sunny, quiet. High: 65, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 67, Low: 48