Weather Authority: Heat continues Monday ahead of possible strong storms

Philadelphia made it to 99 degrees Sunday and it was warm all across the region, with little relief in sight.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Monday night at 6 p.m., along with an Air Quality Alert through Monday at midnight.

Philadelphia has also extended its Heat Health Emergency to Monday at 8 p.m.

Monday the heat drags on, with temperatures topping out in the afternoon in the lower 90s. Some thunderstorms will roll through the area in the late afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Once the storms move out Tuesday, some brief relief will take hold.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 81

MONDAY: Strong storms. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Heat breaks. High: 86, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: PM storms. High: 90, Low: 76

THURSDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 76

FRIDAY: PM storms. High: 90, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Warm, dry. High: 89, Low: 73