People seek resources to stay cool in Philadelphia's extreme heat

With heat advisories across the area and temperatures in the 90s, how are families staying cool? It’s a scorcher all across the Delaware Valley, as parents, kids and the elderly all figure out how to beat the heat.

Cassandra McLean and her two kids caught the 33 SEPTA line from North Philly for a chance to cool off at City Hall’s free spray pool.

"I’m letting them hang out in the pool, in the water. They’re having fun," McLean commented.

While fun is a nice benefit of cooling off in some sprinklers, the heat is no laughing matter. Every year, nearly 600 people die from heat-related symptoms, according to the CDC.

What’s more concerning is almost all of these deaths are preventable.

Within Philadelphia, there are free places people can go to stay cool. They include:

Thunderbird Lanes in Oxford Circle and Torresdale offer free games of bowling for kids ages three to 15.

The program Students at Museums offers free entry for Philadelphia students to 15 museums.

Philadelphia libraries offer numerous free events for families in air-conditioned buildings. A list can be found here . More information on locations to beat the heat in Philadelphia can be found here

The heat can be particularly dangerous for those over 50, Linda Hines says. She is in that category and takes extra care to stay safe. "I have my water. I have something nice and cold to drink and I sit in the shade."