Philadelphia and non-profit step up to keep people cool during the heatwave
PHILADELPHIA - This is the kind of heat people feel as soon as one steps outside and with it only getting hotter Sunday and Monday there are some free ways to beat the heat.
On Saturday, Jackie Wleh, with the non-profit Able Body Christian Men, is loading up on fans to give out to the elderly and people with disabilities.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., he and volunteers with Agape International Baptist Church and 1st Choice Home Health Care LLC will give away 200 fans, thanks to a generous donation from the DeNicola Family Foundation at the church.
"It’s life-changing for many of our seniors who have health problems or just can’t afford it," Wleh said. "They look forward to the charity, the church and the community to help."
Meanwhile, the heatwave drove the city of Philadelphia to park four, wheeled cooling centers around the city.
"Hot and sweaty and bothered and sticky, real sticky, I feel cool now," said Sade Warren. "I got some water and they offered me a donut."
The other three locations are Germantown Ave. and Allegheny Ave., Wyoming Ave. and Rising Sun Ave., 52nd St. and Larchwood Ave.
Masks, hand sanitizer, water, and info on heat safety and utility assistance programs are available on the buses. They will be up and running from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday as well.
There are also 12 cooling stations located inside libraries around the city. The list is below.
"This is nice because it will help out the senior citizens," said Camilla Hickman. "Some people may be walking feeling like they might fall down, so they can sit in here and take a break. This is nice, y’all should do this more often."
While the temps won’t give anyone a break, people like Wleh are spreading some cool vibes that will warm the heart.
"We don’t have the huge amount but what little we have we always try to give," Wleh said. "We believe that if you want to wait until you have millions you will never help no one."
Anyone wishing to help ABC Men, either by volunteering or donating, can get more information on their website.
Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Philadelphia's Cooling Centers - Libraries
Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m.
Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m.
Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m.
Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m.
Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m.
Haddington Library
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m.
Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m.
Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m.
Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m.
Paschalville Library
6942 Woodland Avenue
215-685-2662
Open until 7 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.