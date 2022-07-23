Philadelphia and non-profit step up to keep people cool during the heatwave

This is the kind of heat people feel as soon as one steps outside and with it only getting hotter Sunday and Monday there are some free ways to beat the heat.

On Saturday, Jackie Wleh, with the non-profit Able Body Christian Men, is loading up on fans to give out to the elderly and people with disabilities.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., he and volunteers with Agape International Baptist Church and 1st Choice Home Health Care LLC will give away 200 fans, thanks to a generous donation from the DeNicola Family Foundation at the church.

"It’s life-changing for many of our seniors who have health problems or just can’t afford it," Wleh said. "They look forward to the charity, the church and the community to help."

Meanwhile, the heatwave drove the city of Philadelphia to park four, wheeled cooling centers around the city.

"Hot and sweaty and bothered and sticky, real sticky, I feel cool now," said Sade Warren. "I got some water and they offered me a donut."

The other three locations are Germantown Ave. and Allegheny Ave., Wyoming Ave. and Rising Sun Ave., 52nd St. and Larchwood Ave.

Masks, hand sanitizer, water, and info on heat safety and utility assistance programs are available on the buses. They will be up and running from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday as well.

There are also 12 cooling stations located inside libraries around the city. The list is below.

"This is nice because it will help out the senior citizens," said Camilla Hickman. "Some people may be walking feeling like they might fall down, so they can sit in here and take a break. This is nice, y’all should do this more often."

While the temps won’t give anyone a break, people like Wleh are spreading some cool vibes that will warm the heart.

"We don’t have the huge amount but what little we have we always try to give," Wleh said. "We believe that if you want to wait until you have millions you will never help no one."

Anyone wishing to help ABC Men, either by volunteering or donating, can get more information on their website.

Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.

Philadelphia's Cooling Centers - Libraries

Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.

Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.



Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.



Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.



Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.



Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.



Haddington Library

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.



Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.



Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.



Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.



Paschalville Library

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Open until 7 p.m.



Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.