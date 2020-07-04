Weather Authority: Heat here to stay this week

After a hot and mostly dry Fourth of July, we're keeping an eye on the hot conditions for the rest of the weekend as well as the week to come.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is calling for high temperatures in the 90s again on Sunday with no rain in the forecast.

90-degree temperatures aren't likely to leave town anytime soon, with temperatures expected to get that high every day next week.

The heat will often bring with it a chance of scattered or pop up storms and showers.

So far, Monday looks to be the hottest day this week with temperatures potentially reaching the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sunshine, hot. High: 92, Low: 70

MONDAY: Pop-up storms likely, heat continues. High: 94, Low: 73

