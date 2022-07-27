Weather Authority: Heat, humidity return to the Delaware Valley Thursday with chance for pop-up storms

Residents in the Delaware Valley are waking up to temperatures in the 70s and oppressive humidity.

Thick moisture in the air is creating a layer of fog that will create low visibility for some parts of the area.

Temperatures are set to reach the 90s Thursday, bringing the total number of 90-degree weather days to 25 for the summer, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Forecasters say that pop-up thunderstorms may move through the area Thursday evening, and the next major chance of rain will be on Friday night.

Dew points are expected to stay in the 70s as humidity lingers throughout the day.

Looking ahead, the weekend is expected to be sunny and dry.

Another heatwave could be on the horizon for the first week of August.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: 90s again. P.M. storms. High: 92, Low: 77

FRIDAY: Sun to storms. High: 89, Low: 75

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 88, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 89, Low: 71

MONDAY: Late showers. High: 87, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 75