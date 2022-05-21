Weather Authority: Heat remains into Sunday ahead of storms

Philadelphia tied a record for heat at 95 degrees, as Atlantic City also tied a record at 93 degrees.

Saturday was baking across the region, tied into a summer-like pattern.

Overnight into Sunday, lows will only dip into the 70s, so the warmth remains, FOX 29's Kathy Orr says.

Sunday will see another uncomfortably hot day, with highs in the lower 90s and humidity to match.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Take care to stay hydrated, check on elderly family or neighbors and walk pets or exercise early in the day.

There is a marginal severe weather threat for Sunday afternoon and into the evening, as a front approaches from the west. By late afternoon, storms should be rolling through. The risk across the Delaware Valley is for damaging winds. There’s a slight risk for severe weather in the northern Lehigh Valley and into the Poconos.

Much nicer temperatures are on the other side of Sunday’s front, as Monday’s high should be a comfortable 77 degrees, while Tuesday is cooler, still, with a high around 70.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Record heat. Low: 73

SUNDAY: Hot, then stormy. High: 92, Low: 63

MONDAY: Not as hot. High: 77, Low: 61

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cool. High: 70, Low: 55