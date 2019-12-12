Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Heavy rain Friday ahead of mild weekend

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Thursday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Friday with mild temperatures. 

Rain moves in Friday evening before ending mid-day Saturday. FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects most of the region will see an inch to an inch and a half of rain. 

Sunday will be windy with highs in the mid-upper 40s. 

