Weather Authority: Hot, hazy and humid Tuesday; isolated storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot, hazy and humid Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms.

Pop-up thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Afternoon thunderstorms are also expected Wednesday.

The threat of scattered storms, including on July 4, continues through Sunday.

Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low 90s and upper-80s for the majority of the week.

TUESDAY: Islated thunderstorms. High: 92 Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 91 Low: 72

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90 Low: 74

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89 Low: 72

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 91 Low: 75