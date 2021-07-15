Weather Authority: Hot, humid again Thursday as we near 4th heat wave of 2021

The Delaware Valley will be dealing with another hot an humid day Thursday, as the area is likely to see its fourth heat wave of 2021.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Thursday will be hot with high temperatures in the low-90s, and no rain in the forecast.

Friday will be even hotter with a high of 95 degrees, marking three straight days of temperatures in the 90s and already the area's fourth heat wave of the year.

Saturday's forecasted high of 92 degrees would give us a slightly extended heat wave before temperatures drop back into the mid-80s on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest forecasts and conditions.

Our next chance of rain could come as early as Saturday with some morning showers possible. A cold front will move through later in the day, leaving conditions a little unsettled as we head into the evening.

Sunday could bring some more scattered showers and storms.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter