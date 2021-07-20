Weather Authority: Hot, humid again Tuesday

The Delaware Valley is in for yet another hot and humid day Tuesday, but some relief from the muggy conditions could be on the way as soon as Wednesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect highs in the low-90s Tuesday, with some areas reaching 90 degrees as early as 11 a.m.

Don't expect any significant precipitation to bring relief Tuesday, but Wednesday could be a different story.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

Early Wednesday afternoon we could see some scattered storms, as a cold front moves from northwest to the southeast. It's possible Wednesday's temps could reach the 90s before the storms move in.

After the storms and front move through, conditions will be less humid the rest of the week.

The forecasted highs through Sunday are only in the mid-80s.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter