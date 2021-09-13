Weather Authority: Hot, humid Wednesday with PM storms in some parts of the area

The threat of severe weather looms in some parts of the area Wednesday night.

Temperatures remain summer-like in the 80s and 90s. It's dry and quiet during the morning hours before the storms move in.

Areas north and west of the city have the greatest chance of seeing some severe weather as a storm system begins to move during the evening hours. The main threat is damaging wind, heavy rain lightning and hail.

By the overnight hours, the storms move out.

Thursday will mark the start of a brief cool down with temperatures in the low 80s. Pop-up thunderstorms and showers will also be around Friday when highs will be in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Very warm. High: 90, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Heat continues. High: 90, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 81, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 78, Low: 69

