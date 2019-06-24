Weather Authority: Humid Monday amid rising temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with increasing humidity.
Monday will reach a high of 87 degrees. A pleasant start to the morning will give way to a more humid afternoon and increasing clouds.
Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low 90s for the majority of the week.
"Now is a good time to make sure your air conditioner is working," FOX 29's Sue Serio tweeted.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 72
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 90 Low: 72
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 92 Low: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92 Low: 72