Weather Authority: Light morning rain, milder temperatures Tuesday

After a seasonable start to the winter season on Monday, the Delaware valley woke up to some milder temperatures and light rain Tuesday morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for highs in the mid-40s Tuesday, once the rain tapers off.

The slight warming trend will continue later in the holiday week with Wednesday's forecasted high of 44 degrees and Christmas Eve expected to reach the 60s.

As we mentioned last week, Christmas Eve will also bring with it some significant rainfall. When temperatures plummet overnight into Christmas morning, there is a chance that parts of our area could see some flakes.

Expect highs of about 40 degrees on Christmas Day with a slight chance of more showers.

